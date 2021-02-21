Comerica Bank Sells 471 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $182.13 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $239.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

