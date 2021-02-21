Comerica Bank Sells 581 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 38,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,084,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of RL stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.