Comerica Bank Sells 7,350 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,610,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,043. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FLEX opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

