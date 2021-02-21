Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 918,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,275,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on BVN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

