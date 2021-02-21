Comparing Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) & Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS)

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) and Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS:TLRS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Timberline Resources N/A -10.48% -9.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -9.25 Timberline Resources N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Timberline Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Timberline Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Timberline Resources.

Summary

Timberline Resources beats Fury Gold Mines on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corporation engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring of mineral prospects in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Eureka project, which covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in the southern part of the Eureka mining district, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Silver Crystal Mines, Inc. and changed its name to Timberline Resources Corporation in February 2004. Timberline Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

