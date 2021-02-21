Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 5,300 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

