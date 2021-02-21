Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,900,000 after acquiring an additional 503,608 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,402,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after purchasing an additional 220,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

