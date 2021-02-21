Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $376.67 Million

Analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $376.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $376.00 million and the highest is $377.34 million. Conn’s posted sales of $412.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 244,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $426.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $151,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at $717,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 185,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Conn's

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

