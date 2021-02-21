Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36.

NYSE ED opened at $68.18 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

