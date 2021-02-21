Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $223.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

