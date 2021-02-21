Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,732.05

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1,732.05 and last traded at C$1,714.42, with a volume of 10983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,726.82.

Several research firms have commented on CSU. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1,754.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1,622.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$1,564.46. The stock has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

