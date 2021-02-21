Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Increased to C$1,700.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James to C$1,700.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q1 2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $13.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $56.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $66.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$1,724.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,076.34 and a 52 week high of C$1,789.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,622.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1,564.46.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

