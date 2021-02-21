Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 81,527 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the average daily volume of 9,264 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $64.94 on Friday. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

