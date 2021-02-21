Contrasting Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) & Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 3.40% 18.22% 8.21% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ultra Clean and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.08%. Xperi has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. Given Xperi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.07 billion 1.93 -$9.40 million $0.91 55.89 Xperi $280.07 million 8.19 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.48

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment products; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; and other high level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

