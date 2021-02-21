Copa (NYSE:CPA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to travel restrictions, the airline incurred loss in fourth-quarter 2020 for the second successive quarter. Thanks to tepid air-travel demand, passenger revenues declined 77.6% year over year in the December quarter. As a result of weak traffic, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) contracted 10 percentage points in the December quarter to 75.3%. On account of travel constarints, the company operated merely 27% of its total capacity in fourth-quarter 2020. Induced by the coronavirus-related uncertainty, the company did not provide any financial guidance for 2021. With the woes persisting, traffic in January plummeted 66% year over year. However, low fuel costs are providing some relief. Notably, average fuel price per gallon dropped 34.7% in fourth-quarter 2020.”

CPA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.27.

CPA stock opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71. Copa has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $109.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

