Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.41 and last traded at $59.41. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corbion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Corbion in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28.

Corbion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSNVY)

Corbion N.V. provides lactic acid and lactic acid derivatives, emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals, vitamins, and algae ingredients worldwide. The company offers ingredient solutions made from renewable resources for the food, home and personal care, animal nutrition, pharmaceutical, medical device, and bioplastics markets.

