Cormark Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price lifted by Cormark to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OR. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 target price on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

Shares of OR opened at C$14.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.35. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

