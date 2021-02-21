Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Position Raised by Nucleo Capital LTDA.

Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its stake in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 855,272 shares during the quarter. Cosan accounts for about 40.0% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $141,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $174,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 182.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the third quarter valued at $232,000.

CZZ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.64. 386,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $349.58 million for the quarter. Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cosan Limited will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

