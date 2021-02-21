Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 317,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $119,596,000 after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $354.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $361.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

