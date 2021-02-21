Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.50

Shares of Countrywide plc (CWD.L) (LON:CWD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.50 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 393.60 ($5.14). Countrywide plc (CWD.L) shares last traded at GBX 393 ($5.13), with a volume of 63,658 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £129.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 248.50.

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides corporate, emergency, commercial, and social relocation services; estate, leasehold and block management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

