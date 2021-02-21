Cowen Boosts CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target to $88.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $62.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.67.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,026.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

