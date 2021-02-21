Cowen Boosts Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target to $20.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price increased by Cowen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $21.93.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $84,577.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

