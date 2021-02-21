Craig Hallum Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $142.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

