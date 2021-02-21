Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $187.84 on Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $115.78 million and $8.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $187.84 or 0.00323483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.49 or 0.00510610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00068593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089242 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00062633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00076449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.94 or 0.00387387 BTC.

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

