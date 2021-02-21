Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Rating Increased to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

