Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €13.00 Price Target

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.33 ($15.69).

EPA:ORA opened at €9.76 ($11.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.74. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

