Credit Suisse Group Increases Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $203.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,592. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.