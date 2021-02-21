Credit Suisse Group Raises Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $301.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $259.00 to $301.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.41.

Shares of CRL opened at $289.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,691,785.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

