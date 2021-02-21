Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$3.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CPG stock opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

