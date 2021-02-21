Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$5.50 at National Bank Financial

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.79.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

