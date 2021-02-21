CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $1,139,169.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP opened at $148.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.