CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $239.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of -498.32 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,112,948 shares of company stock valued at $214,337,393 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $43,120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

