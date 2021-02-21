CrowdWiz Trading 54.2% Higher This Week (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. CrowdWiz has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,020.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrowdWiz alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.83 or 0.00541048 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,484,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,184,427 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CrowdWiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrowdWiz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.