Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.46 million and $525.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.75 or 0.00770777 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00042059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00058332 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018579 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00040344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,648.90 or 0.04621889 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,980,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.