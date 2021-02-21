CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,918 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.44. 861,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

