Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.43. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $151.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

