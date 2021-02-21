Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.18 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

