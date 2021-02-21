Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.