Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 57.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 309.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $489.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $458.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.56. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

