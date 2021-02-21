Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,632 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

