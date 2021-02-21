Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

