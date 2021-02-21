Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

