cVault.finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $54.13 million and $1.02 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for $5,412.62 or 0.09465530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00497527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00062078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00077180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.67 or 0.00380653 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

