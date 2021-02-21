CVR Energy (CVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect CVR Energy to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVI. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.