CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CVS Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

