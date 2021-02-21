CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Gap Up to $27.69

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.69, but opened at $30.52. CyberOptics shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Colliers Securities upgraded CyberOptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberOptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 538.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CyberOptics in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

