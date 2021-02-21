Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Up 5.7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.30. 181,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,513,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19.

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Also, Director Markus Sieger purchased 7,799 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,133.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

