CYREN (CYRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. CYREN has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

