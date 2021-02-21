Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,756 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

