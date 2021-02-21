DA Davidson Increases Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $200.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.55% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Separately, William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $231.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.85. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

